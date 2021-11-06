Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of GT Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.35.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

