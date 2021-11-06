Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

NYSE:STN opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

