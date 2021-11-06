Marshall Wace LLP Has $337,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,910 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 174.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 47,532 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.