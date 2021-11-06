Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

