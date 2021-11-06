Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 36,058 Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 38,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

PSO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

