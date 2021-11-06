Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185,871 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,177,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,053,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 6.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,316,000 after purchasing an additional 204,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xperi by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPER stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

