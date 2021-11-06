Marshall Wace LLP Sells 154,349 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,349 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $137,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

