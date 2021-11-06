Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $8.37 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

