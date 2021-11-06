Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 273 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.12.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $467.91 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $478.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.10 and its 200 day moving average is $379.28. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.