Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

ORCL stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

