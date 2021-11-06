Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

PRU opened at $110.92 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

