Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases Shares of 6,766 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,529 shares of company stock valued at $29,199,907. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.10.

RingCentral stock opened at $234.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.53 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.36.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.