Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 272 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $67.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $97.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

