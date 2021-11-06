Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.20

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.20 and last traded at $93.20, with a volume of 3938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.18.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other Matson news, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $75,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,113 shares of company stock worth $3,193,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 447.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

