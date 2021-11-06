Matthew P. Bruening Sells 14,162 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $254,349.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

