Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Down to $15.10

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $14.11. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.14.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
