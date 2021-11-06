Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $30.18. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 29,997 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,446,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 448,765 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,204.00 and a beta of 1.29.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.