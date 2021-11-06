MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 584.69%.
MBIA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $15.72. 368,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,492. The firm has a market cap of $855.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. MBIA has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.41.
In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
