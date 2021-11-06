MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 584.69%.

MBIA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $15.72. 368,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,492. The firm has a market cap of $855.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. MBIA has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MBIA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of MBIA worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

