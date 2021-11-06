McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $235,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $254.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

