MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDVL. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MedAvail from a buy rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MedAvail by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in MedAvail by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

