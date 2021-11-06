Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.30.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.90 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

MDIBY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

