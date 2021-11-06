Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 191,530 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 4.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $129,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $122.98 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

