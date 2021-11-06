Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $595.08

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 595.08 ($7.77) and traded as high as GBX 754.40 ($9.86). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 745.40 ($9.74), with a volume of 7,627,057 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

Get Meggitt alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 768.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 598.75. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.81.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.