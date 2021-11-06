Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys New Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $29,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 167.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,931 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $261.28 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $269.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day moving average of $227.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

