Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases New Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fortive by 4.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $153,531,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Fortive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,432,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 276.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 135,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Fortive stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $78.99.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

