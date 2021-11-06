Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

