Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SMIZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. 157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

