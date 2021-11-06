Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKGAY shares. Barclays upgraded Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during trading on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.