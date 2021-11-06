MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $251.50

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.50 and last traded at $248.55, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.75.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

