Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 45.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Meridian were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MRBK opened at $31.48 on Friday. Meridian Co. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 25.25%. On average, analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.