Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $322.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.94. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $325.50. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 347.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,392. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.