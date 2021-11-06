Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $555,082.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.20 or 0.07341100 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00085835 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,244,738 coins and its circulating supply is 79,244,640 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

