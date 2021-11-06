MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LII. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

LII opened at $302.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

