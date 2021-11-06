MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $78,421,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.