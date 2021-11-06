MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $42.32 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.