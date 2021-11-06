MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 65,231 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 357,709 shares of company stock worth $23,487,180 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

