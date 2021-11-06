MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,620,000 after buying an additional 222,519 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,732,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,376,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,086,000 after buying an additional 163,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.88.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $304.18 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.08 and a 52 week high of $312.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.64 and a 200 day moving average of $264.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

