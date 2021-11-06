MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,024 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $183.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

