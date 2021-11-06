MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,918 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $446.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.06. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $448.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

