Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 107,414.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $237.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.05 and a 1 year high of $244.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $21,104,401. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

