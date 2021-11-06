Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 118,561.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,796 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

