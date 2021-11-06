Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 98,852.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.56. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

