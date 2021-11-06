Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 95,323.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

WST stock opened at $403.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

