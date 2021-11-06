MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $51.03.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

