MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) vs. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Head to Head Comparison

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -284.88% -326.69% -94.47% Bilibili -25.45% -23.68% -11.87%

6.1% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Bilibili’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 16.00 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Bilibili $1.80 billion 12.97 -$460.91 million ($1.65) -45.35

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MGT Capital Investments and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 0 1 9 0 2.90

Bilibili has a consensus target price of $100.94, indicating a potential upside of 34.91%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Bilibili beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

