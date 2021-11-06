Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,935,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,626 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Microsoft worth $2,420,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 75,816 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,538,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $336.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.69 and its 200 day moving average is $280.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $338.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

