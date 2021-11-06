Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.770-$1.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.880-$7.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.

MAA traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $202.35. The company had a trading volume of 387,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.32. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $207.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

