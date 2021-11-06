MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $61.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.