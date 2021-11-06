MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

GIS stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

