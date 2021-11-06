MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Invests $506,000 in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

